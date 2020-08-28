More than 2 Lakh people in Indore were corona infected but didn't realise, reveals Sero Survey

Indore: More than 2 lakh people of Indore out of an urban population of 26 lakh have had COVID-19 infection but they didn’t even know about it!
The revelation came with the results of Sero Survey announced by Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and official of National Centre for Disease Control Dr Meera during the inauguration of Super Speciality Hospital on Friday.
“As many as 7.72 per cent people have developed antibody which means that they were infected by the disease but didn’t learn about it as they showed no symptoms or may have had only mild symptoms,” Dr Sharma said.
He said the prevalence of the disease was found mainly in the areas which had emerged as the city's hotspots.
“Highest prevalence of the disease, i.e. developed antibodies was found in the people of Bambai Bazar which is over 30 per cent. Similarly, antibodies were developed about 20-25 per cent in the people of four wards i.e. Somnath ki Chawl, Haji Colony, Jawahar Marg, and Ranipura,” he added.
Interpreting the data, NCDC’ Dr Meera said, “The data shows that prevalence of COVID-19 was found majorly in people living in hotspot areas. It also suggests that Indore was successful in containing the virus in hotspot areas which are densely crowded.”
She added that as the prevalence rate is only 7.72 percent, it can be said that administration should continue and intensify the containment strategies to keep people safe from the disease.
The survey was conducted between August 11 to August 23 and 7103 samples were collected from all 85 wards. “Samples of 33 percent of male, 33 percent female and rest were children. Testing was done in MGM Medical College through ICMR approved methods and test results were authenticated by another laboratory as well,” the Divisional Commissioner informed.
Major highlights of Sero Survey results
Overall sero prevalence of 7.75 percent indicates 203160 individuals have had SARS-COV 2 infection in recent post almost 15 days prior to sample collection)
Seroprevalence ward wise
· One ward -more than 30 % (Bambai Bazaar)
· Four wards-20-25 % (Somnath ki Chawl, Haji Colony, Jawahar Marg, Ranipura)
· 20 wards-10-20%
· 13 wards- 6 to 10 %
· 47 wards have less than 6%
· Marked difference in sero-prevalence observed in different wards
· Prevalence in hotspot areas is more and matches with surveillance data