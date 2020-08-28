More than 2 Lakh people in Indore were corona infected but didn't realise, reveals Sero Survey

Indore: More than 2 lakh people of Indore out of an urban population of 26 lakh have had COVID-19 infection but they didn’t even know about it!

The revelation came with the results of Sero Survey announced by Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and official of National Centre for Disease Control Dr Meera during the inauguration of Super Speciality Hospital on Friday.

“As many as 7.72 per cent people have developed antibody which means that they were infected by the disease but didn’t learn about it as they showed no symptoms or may have had only mild symptoms,” Dr Sharma said.

He said the prevalence of the disease was found mainly in the areas which had emerged as the city's hotspots.

“Highest prevalence of the disease, i.e. developed antibodies was found in the people of Bambai Bazar which is over 30 per cent. Similarly, antibodies were developed about 20-25 per cent in the people of four wards i.e. Somnath ki Chawl, Haji Colony, Jawahar Marg, and Ranipura,” he added.

Interpreting the data, NCDC’ Dr Meera said, “The data shows that prevalence of COVID-19 was found majorly in people living in hotspot areas. It also suggests that Indore was successful in containing the virus in hotspot areas which are densely crowded.”