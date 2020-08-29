Madhya Pradesh: Three teachers, two of Indore, shortlisted for CBSE Award to teachers 2019-20

Indore: Three teachers from Madhya Pradesh have been shortlisted for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Award to teachers 2019-20. Out of the three, two teachers are from Indore and one is from Bhopal.

Raminder Kaur Mac and Kuldeep Kaur Mac, faculties of English, have been selected for the award from Indore. Raminder has been selected in the PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) category and Kuldeep has been selected in the TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher).

Sister Lilly Cherian from Bhopal has been shortlisted for the recognition as school principal.

CBSE awards to teachers are conferred every year on September 5, i.e. Teachers' day. The winners will get a merit certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The criteria for teachers to be selected for the award is experience in the related field, age, higher qualification and percentage in educational qualification.

The teachers have been using learner-centered pedagogy, collaborative learning approach, activity-based approach coupled with art integration learning activities like a television show, rap song, role play, mind maps, poster making to equip her students with 21st-century skills.