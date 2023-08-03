Indore: VHP And Bajrang Dal Workers Protest Against Nuh Violence | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Angered over the devastating violence in Nuh district of Haryana, workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajarang Daal staged protests in various parts of the city on Wednesday. They burnt down the effigy of Islamic Jehad.

The workers of Bajrang Dal and VHP protested at 9:00 am simultaneously, at Malwa Mill Square, Bada Ganapati, Musakhedi, Bhawarkuan and Mhow Kotwali Square protesting against jihadi mentality and terrorism. They also burnt effigies of the Jehadi mentality.

VHP leaders informed that during the violence in Nuh two home guards have died and pilgrims and Bajrang Dal workers have been injured.

They also said that in this violence two workers of Bajrang Dal have been brutally murdered and two other people of the society have been killed. VHP demanded that Rs 1 crore should be given to their families.

Those injured should be given Rs 20 lakh and those whose vehicles and buses have been destroyed should be given full compensation, for which the government should also take responsibility.

A large number of Bajrang Dal workers along with Sakal Hindu Samaj and like-minded organizations participated in the demonstration. Tanu Sharma, Department Head of Bajarang Dal lead the demonstration.

