Indore: US IT Giant Cognizant’s State-Of-Art Centre Inaugurated; After TCS, Infosys, This Is The Third Biggest IT Firm

CM Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurates Cognizant Technology Solutions’ centre in the city on Tuesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After TCS and Infosys Technologies, US multinational IT company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation set its foot in the state by opening its state-of-the-art centre in the city. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the new facility here at Brilliant Titanium on Tuesday.

A $19.4 billion MNC, Cognizant is one of the world’s leading IT services providers that engineers modern businesses which improve everyday life. The company employs more than 3.36 lakh professionals worldwide. The company has opened its 12th centre of the country here, wherein initially it is availing jobs to over 500 employees.

Addressing the programme organised on the occasion of inauguration, CM Dr Yadav said that 21st century is an intellectual era. With the arrival of Cognizant Technology Solutions, the youth of the state will get new employment opportunities, which will lead to the development of the region. He said that 18th and 19th centuries were associated with economic development from food and cotton. The 20th century was the era of economic development from petrochemicals. Today's era is an intellectual era. The world respects the knowledge of India.

With the arrival of Cognizant in the city, new employment opportunities will develop. It is a matter of great happiness for us that Cognizant has chosen Indore for the launch of its new centre. This is a big achievement, which shows that Indore is rapidly emerging as a preferred place for technology companies from all over the world due to its growing infrastructure and the presence of skilled and talented people.

On this occasion, EVP and President of Cognizant America Surya Gummadi gave detailed information about the company and said that this new centre of the company located in Brilliant Titanium in the middle of the city is spread over 46k square feet. This centre with a seating capacity of 500 people has adopted a hybrid model for work due to which 1,250 associates can work here. Designed to promote innovation, the centre features next-generation work spaces for collaboration, a 110-seat cafeteria, a dedicated wellness area and a pregnant women's facility.

He said, the city is rapidly emerging as a technology hub with the presence of highly talented people and exemplary educational institutions. The centre will seamlessly connect with our existing delivery network across India. He said that the company will focus on innovative solutions for its customers across the world. It will create new opportunities for local talent. Also, our offices will be brought closer to the residence of our associates.