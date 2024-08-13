VIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism During 'Har Ghar Tiranga' In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' programme organised as a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at the boat club, Upper Lake in Bhopal on Tuesday.

CM Yadav also released balloons on the theme of tricolour and sang the song 'Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka' on the occasion.

आज बोट क्लब पर आयोजित हर घर तिरंगा अभियान की श्रृंखला में "एमपीटी लहर फास्ट रेस्त्रॉ" का शुभारंभ किया। "एमपीटी लहर" भोजन में स्वाद एवं शुद्धता के साथ अपनी पहचान बनाए, यही शुभकामनाएं हैं।



"In view of Independence Day, there is a different level of patriotism through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across India. Today, the Tricolour which is seen waving on the floating boat at Boat club in Bhopal, may God let not anyone cast an evil eye on it," CM Yadav said.

"It is our good fortune that the whole country struggled to unite for the freedom movement and it resulted today as the largest democratic country across the globe. Today, we organised a Tiranga Yatra on boats here at Boat Club in the state capital. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm, excitement and joy. I extend my greetings to everyone on this occasion," CM added.

In a post on X, the CM wrote that the entire Madhya Pradesh, resonating with patriotic voices, became tricoloured and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was going across the state.

"Today, I participated in the Tiranga Yatra program organised under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' at the Boat Club in the state capital Bhopal. The land of Madhya Pradesh, resonating with patriotic voices, has become tricoloured. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is going on across the country and the state," Yadav wrote.

Earlier on Monday, CM Yadav participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised in Subhash Nagar locality in the state capital Bhopal. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief VD Sharma, state cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang, Olympic medalist Hockey player Vivek Sagar and international rifle shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh also participated in the Yatra.

"Tiranga Yatra under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being conducted in Bhopal. The whole country is immersed in the celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga. I extend my greetings to all the people of the state," CM Yadav told ANI.