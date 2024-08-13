 VIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism During 'Har Ghar Tiranga' In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism During 'Har Ghar Tiranga' In Bhopal

VIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism During 'Har Ghar Tiranga' In Bhopal

"It is our good fortune that the whole country struggled to unite for the freedom movement and it resulted today as the largest democratic country across the globe. Today, we organised a Tiranga Yatra on boats here at Boat Club in the state capital," says CM Mohan Yadav.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' programme organised as a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at the boat club, Upper Lake in Bhopal on Tuesday.

CM Yadav also released balloons on the theme of tricolour and sang the song 'Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka' on the occasion.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Election Commission To Hold Polls In November? Here's What We Know
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Election Commission To Hold Polls In November? Here's What We Know
Kerala: Railway Train-Themed Compound Wall Goes Viral In Kozhikode Goes Viral
Kerala: Railway Train-Themed Compound Wall Goes Viral In Kozhikode Goes Viral
VIDEO: Viral Australian Breakdancer Raygun Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Talk Show Amid Paris Olympics Trolling
VIDEO: Viral Australian Breakdancer Raygun Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Talk Show Amid Paris Olympics Trolling
2024 Jawa 42 Unveiled: New Colors and Enhanced Performance Upgrades
2024 Jawa 42 Unveiled: New Colors and Enhanced Performance Upgrades

"In view of Independence Day, there is a different level of patriotism through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across India. Today, the Tricolour which is seen waving on the floating boat at Boat club in Bhopal, may God let not anyone cast an evil eye on it," CM Yadav said.

"It is our good fortune that the whole country struggled to unite for the freedom movement and it resulted today as the largest democratic country across the globe. Today, we organised a Tiranga Yatra on boats here at Boat Club in the state capital. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm, excitement and joy. I extend my greetings to everyone on this occasion," CM added.

Read Also
VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Tiranga Yatra In Bhopal; Olympic Medalists Vivek...
article-image

In a post on X, the CM wrote that the entire Madhya Pradesh, resonating with patriotic voices, became tricoloured and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was going across the state.

"Today, I participated in the Tiranga Yatra program organised under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' at the Boat Club in the state capital Bhopal. The land of Madhya Pradesh, resonating with patriotic voices, has become tricoloured. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is going on across the country and the state," Yadav wrote.

Read Also
Paris Olympic 2024: MP Govt Announces ₹ 1 Crore Award To Hockey Player Vivek Sagar; CM Mohan Yadav...
article-image

Earlier on Monday, CM Yadav participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised in Subhash Nagar locality in the state capital Bhopal. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief VD Sharma, state cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang, Olympic medalist Hockey player Vivek Sagar and international rifle shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh also participated in the Yatra.

"Tiranga Yatra under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being conducted in Bhopal. The whole country is immersed in the celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga. I extend my greetings to all the people of the state," CM Yadav told ANI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ;...

Madhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ;...

VIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism...

VIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Protests Spread To Madhya Pradesh; Over 500 MBBS Students Take To...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Protests Spread To Madhya Pradesh; Over 500 MBBS Students Take To...

MP August 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Brings Downpours To State; Heavy Rains Expected In Next...

MP August 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Brings Downpours To State; Heavy Rains Expected In Next...

MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits, Dines & Promotes Woman-Run Canteen During Guna Tour (WATCH)

MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits, Dines & Promotes Woman-Run Canteen During Guna Tour (WATCH)