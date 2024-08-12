VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Tiranga Yatra In Bhopal; Olympic Medalists Vivek Sagar & Aishwarya Pratap Singh Honoured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav flagged off the Tiranga Yatra in Bhopal on Monday ahead of Independence Day.

The yatra began at 10:30 AM from Subhash ROB in the Narela assembly area, waving the tricolour to kick off the event. The yatra featured prominent guests, including Vivek Sagar, an Olympic bronze medalist in hockey, and Aishwarya Pratap Singh, a two-time Olympian and Arjuna Awardee in shooting. Both were honored by the Chief Minister during the procession.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav along with MP VD Sharma and State Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' in the presence of Hockey player Vivek Sagar and international rifle shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh, in Bhopal#MohanYadav #TirangaYatra… pic.twitter.com/vY2gOKV6h1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 12, 2024

आज तिरंगा यात्रा में जाने से पूर्व सावन के झूले का आनंद लिया...



हमारी संस्कृति में सावन और झूले का अनूठा संगम है, जो हमें नव ऊर्जा एवं नव उल्लास से भर देती है।



हम सब अपनी अनुपम संस्कृति एवं परंपरा से जुड़े रहें और समृद्ध जीवन का आनंद लें।#DrMohanYadav #CMMadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/KWfSKfhpNI — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 12, 2024

VIDEO | "It is a great thing that I could win Bronze medal for the country for a second time. We have great infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh which is why we have so many players from here who are doing great," says Olympian and Indian Hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad as he… pic.twitter.com/0Tk9KqUrU0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2024

During the yatra, CM Yadav rode in an open jeep, holding the tricolor, leading the procession. Many young people participated by cycling or walking. Despite the rain, participants maintained their enthusiasm, dancing and singing to the tunes of a DJ. The procession concluded around noon at Platform No. 1 of the station.

Other notable attendees included Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang, BJP State President VD Sharma, and Mayor Malti Rai.

Thousands of people, including children, elders, youth, and women, joined the yatra, waving the national flag. The event featured patriotic songs and saw participation from students of various schools and colleges. Due to the yatra, traffic was blocked from three directions.

To celebrate the occasion, 101 platforms were set up for the event, and members of all communities welcomed the procession with flower petals. Participants who registered online for the yatra will receive digital certificates.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav flagged off the Tiranga Yatra in Bhopal at 10:30 AM from Subhash ROB in the Narela assembly area, waving the tricolor to kick off the event. The yatra featured prominent guests, including Vivek Sagar, an Olympic bronze medalist in hockey, and Aishwarya Pratap Singh, a two-time Olympian and Arjuna Awardee in shooting. Both were honored by the Chief Minister during the procession.