Overheard In Bhopal: Transfer List, Internal Bureaucratic Struggles, Political Maneuvering & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Transfer list

Top-rank officers generally prepare the transfer list of officers, and the Chief Minister amends it, but the last week released transfer list does not manifest this tradition. So, the list indicated that the head of the state himself made it. The officers transferred to three departments imply that he has paid special attention to these wings.

The list manifests he wants the ministers to remain under check. To one of the departments, he has transferred an officer who is loyal to him. In another department, the Chief Minister transferred such a senior officer as would not do anything without his consent. This officer takes any decision only after receiving directions from the higher-ups, and the head of the state is acquainted with it. Similarly, he sent an officer to the third department to bridle everyone there.

Efforts go amiss

A Principal Secretary (PS) is unable to understand how his efforts for lobbying go amiss. As far as his posting goes, the PS has been receiving shocks for a few years. He gets posting in important departments, but he cannot remain there for a long time.

This time, the officer received a hard blow. He has been transferred to such a department that looks important, but working there is difficult. Other than holding meetings with the officials and handling court cases, there is nothing much to do in this department. It is completely decentralised; and most of its work is done in districts. When power was transferred in the state, he wanted to be close to the higher-ups. Though he tried to get closer to the top bosses, he was removed from an important place. Afterwards, he, somehow, managed to go to a department from where he was removed. But there is nothing new about it. When the old regime was in power, he was twice shifted. There are reports that the officer is lobbying afresh for posting.

Caught in mess

The troubles for a senior member of the state cabinet may increase in the coming days. He is enmeshed in disputes in his own department. There is a fight between those who are close to the minister and those close to the commissioner. The members of both groups are taking each other to task, and publishing reports against each other in newspapers. The minister’s son is also interfering in the department’s functioning. An officer of the department has benefitted the minister’s son so much that he is ready to do anything for the officer. On the other hand, the commissioner has fallen into the trap of an officer who has an expertise in pleasing influential people in the corridors of power.

Because of the fight among the officials of the department, a few old cases of irregularities associated with some of them have been exposed. Like the transport department, which has already tarnished the government’s image, this department is also set to trouble the ruling dispensation. This wing may become a sore spot for the government in the coming days.

Demand for MP

cadre officers Union ministers are asking for IAS officers of the MP cadre as their private secretaries. Four IAS officers, on deputation to the Centre, were posted as private secretaries to Union ministers as soon as the Central Government was formed. A Union Minister and powerful leader in the BJP, got an IAS officer of MP cadre appointed as his private secretary. A letter was received from the Central Government to post another officer to the office of a Union Minister.

The story continues. A few more officers of the state are in the queue for posting to the Centre on deputation. At the same time, the state cadre officers could not be posted to any Union Ministers from the state.

Tantra-Mantra

A bureaucrat is counting on religious ceremonies to get out of the pickle he is in. After his entanglement in a case, he got posting in an important department with great difficulty, but he could not be there for a long time. The officer borrowed a lot of money. He met all the senior officers and politicians and spoke to them about his problems, but nobody could help him get rid of the scrape. He has tried to get the benefits of his caste, but he is not able to stay in the mainstream administration.

Most of the officers, who have got important postings through their clouts, are enjoying their work, but the axe has fallen only on this officer. He is worried about it. Now that his clouts have failed to provide him any relief, the officer has resorted to Tantra-Mantra (religious ceremonies). Ergo it has to be seen whether such ceremonies help him get out of the jam.

Commission Sahibs

The commissioners of two divisions in the state are called “Commission Sahibs.” Both of them demand money for clearing any file that needs their nod. Occasionally, the subordinates of one of the Sahibs tell him about some files that will not fetch any commission. As the Sahib demands money for signing every file, there are many stories about him in the division. Many revenue cases are received in both the districts for consideration. Just as the Sahib comes across a revenue case, he begins to calculate the price of a plot of land.

One of the Sahibs invests backhanders in the state capital. A retired bureaucrat is arranging for plots of land for the Sahib. The officer has made a lot of money through backhand deals on previous occasions, too and spent a lot of carrots for a plum posting. He is still making money through offstage deals. A leader of the ruling party has complained about it to the top leadership in Bhopal.