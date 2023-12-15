 Indore: Two Young Boys Killed In Two Separate Incidents After Walls Collapsed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Two Young Boys Killed In Two Separate Incidents After Walls Collapsed

Indore: Two Young Boys Killed In Two Separate Incidents After Walls Collapsed

The police are actively investigating the case and obtaining statements from family members.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old boy lost his life after a wall collapsed on Thursday. The young boy, identified as Shreyansh Patel from the Bajrangpura area, was playing when a neighboring house's wall collapsed on him. Despite immediate medical attention at the hospital, he could not be saved. The police have launched an active investigation into the case, obtaining statements from family members.

Manish, a loading vehicle driver and the father of Shreyansh, revealed that his son sustained severe injuries while playing outside their residence when the neighboring house's 3-feet wall collapsed. Shreyansh, the sole son in the family with two sisters, faced critical injuries in the incident. The police are actively investigating the matter, and the body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the precise circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident.

Read Also
MP Murder: Jilted Lover Had Shot Dead 20-Year-Old Girl During Night Stroll In Narshinghpur; CCTV...
article-image

Kindergarten Student Dies After Wall Collapse 

In another tragic incident, a 6-year-old boy lost his life after a wall collapsed on him. The event occurred on Thursday as the child, identified as Rizwan, was playing with an iron door near a fragile wall. Unfortunately, the wall gave way, resulting in serious injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the young boy could not be saved. The police are actively investigating the case, gathering statements from the family members.

Rizwan, also known as Farhan, hailed from Samrat Nagar and was a kindergarten student. His father, Imran, who works as a painter, revealed that the incident took place as his son played near a 4-feet wall, which unexpectedly fell and caused critical injuries, including a severe head injury. Rizwan was the second child among his three siblings. The police initiated an inquiry, including a post-mortem examination of the deceased child.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Jabalpur Man Shoots Woman To Death During Night Walk, Reasons Unknown
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Chilly Nights Grip State As Temperatures Plummet Below 8°C In Rajgarh, Pachmarhi

MP Weather Update: Chilly Nights Grip State As Temperatures Plummet Below 8°C In Rajgarh, Pachmarhi

MP: Drive On To Remove Loudspeakers From Temples & Mosques In Ujjain; Now Eyes On Illegal Meat...

MP: Drive On To Remove Loudspeakers From Temples & Mosques In Ujjain; Now Eyes On Illegal Meat...

Indore: Two Young Boys Killed In Two Separate Incidents After Walls Collapsed

Indore: Two Young Boys Killed In Two Separate Incidents After Walls Collapsed

MP: Lack Of Ration Hits Hundreds Of Families In Alirajpur

MP: Lack Of Ration Hits Hundreds Of Families In Alirajpur

HSRP Deadline Today: RTO To Launch Awareness Drive In Indore Before Slapping Fine 

HSRP Deadline Today: RTO To Launch Awareness Drive In Indore Before Slapping Fine 