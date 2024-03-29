 Indore: Two Nabbed With Brown Sugar Worth ₹8 Cr
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Two Nabbed With Brown Sugar Worth ₹8 Cr | Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested with 7.7 kilograms of brown sugar valued at Rs 8 crore in Indore, as confirmed by a police official. The matter came to light on Friday. 

According to police, the arrested individuals were identified as Parasram Meghwal, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan, and his son-in-law Dharmendra Chauhan from Ratlam, informed Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Amit Singh during a press conference.

Drugs was being taken to Howrah

As per Singh, the duo was held by the police within the jurisdiction of the Pardeshipura police station, carrying a bag containing the contraband. Confessing their crime, both the accused revealed that they obtained the illicit substance (brown sugar) from Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh and intended to transport it to Howrah in Kolkata.

Case registered against the accused under N D P S Act

A case has been registered against the two accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police are also carrying out an investigation to dig-out those involved in the peddling network.

This  incident highlights the persistent challenge posed by the illicit drug trade and the necessity for concerened departments to remain vigilant in combating such criminal activities.

