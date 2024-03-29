Flight Timings For Indore-Sharjah & Indore-Dubai Routes Changed; Now Pay Extra Charges For Early Check-Ins

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers traveling between Indore and Sharjah, as well as Indore and Dubai, will witness changes in their flight timings. These modifications will come into effect from April onwards, primarily impact travelling arriving during late hours.

According to the revised schedule, Air India Express flights bound for Sharjah will arrive at Indore Airport at 10:35 PM every Monday, with departures set for 12:10 AM the following day. This represents a notable departure from the current departure time of 6:45 AM.

Read Also Indore: Traffic Diversion Plan Drawn For Rangpanchami Gair

Similarly, flights destined for Dubai will now touch down in Indore at 10:30 PM on April 4, instead of the previous arrival time of 9:35 PM. Departure for Dubai will be at 12:40 AM starting April 5, 35 minutes earlier than the previous schedule.

Traditionally, flight check-ins for departures from Indore occur around 2:00 PM. However, passengers arriving during nighttime hours will now face the possibility of giving additional charges for early check-ins. Alternatively, those opting against paying the extra fee will be required to spend the night in the airport's lounge area.

Sharjah Flight Schedule:

IX 256: Departs from Sharjah every Saturday and Monday at 5:50 PM, arriving in Indore at 10:35 PM.

IX 255: Departs from Indore every Sunday and Tuesday at 12:10 AM, arriving in Sharjah at 2:05 AM.

Dubai Flight Schedule:

IX 258: Departs from Dubai (UAE time) every Thursday at 5:40 PM, arriving in Indore at 10:30 PM.

IX 257: Departs from Indore every Friday at 12:40 AM, arriving in Dubai (UAE time) at 2:55 AM.

Hemendra Singh Jadoun, State President of the Travel Agents Association of India, expressed concerns regarding the inconvenience these changes may bring to travelers. He emphasized that passengers may need to pay additional fees for early hotel check-ins. Furthermore, individuals heading to Sharjah may face heightened challenges due to flights arriving around midnight.