Indore: Traffic Diversion Plan Drawn For Rangpanchami Gair | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To facilitate smooth traffic flow during the traditional Gair on the occasion of Rangpanchami on Saturday, the traffic management police have made arrangements for the route diversion at Gair route. Barricades and stoppers will be strategically placed at all duty points and diversion points. Quick Response Team (QRT) teams will be deployed to manage traffic, make announcements, and conduct videography. All officers have been instructed to ensure optimal traffic arrangements at their respective duty points.

The traditional Gair procession will be organised around Rajwada and its surrounding areas. Entry and parking of all types of vehicles except those involved in the Gair procession will be prohibited on the entire Gair route. The traffic diversion system will be implemented from 7 am.

Restricted routes:

* From Hamilton Road and Fruit Market towards Rajwada.

* From Imli Bazaar towards Rajwada.

* From Badwali Chowki towards Gorakund.

* From Yashwant Road and Aada Bazar Street towards Rajwada.

* From Ramlakshman Bazar towards Pipli Bazaar.

* From Narsingh Bazaar towards Sheetla Mata Bazaar.

* From Malganj towards Lohar Patti.

* From Antim Square towards Lohar Patti.

* From Jawahar Marg to Sarafa, Bajaj Khana Chowk, Bartan Bazar Gali, Nihalpura street.

* Parking of all types of vehicles on Gair Marg will be completely banned from 7 am on March 30, and residents of this area are requested to park their vehicles at Subhash Chowk parking and Bajaj Khana Chowk parking.

* City buses and other loading vehicles will be restricted on Jawahar Marg and Rajwada area. City buses and two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be able to travel from Mrignayani, Subhash Marg, Gangwal Bus Stand, Mhow Naka Square, Palsikar Square, Tower Square, Bhanwarkuan.