Indore: Guest Scholars Get Up To 10-Year Age Relaxation In Assistant Prof Exam

MPPSC head office in Indore | FP pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing an order from the general administration department, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced a maximum relaxation of 10 years in the age limit for guest scholars applying for the assistant professor recruitment examination-2022.

This relaxation applies specifically to guest scholars serving against vacant posts in government colleges. Additionally, guest scholars with teaching experience will receive age-limit relaxation corresponding to the number of years of teaching experience, with a cap of ten years.

The latest development comes alongside the release of the new schedule for the assistant professor recruitment examination-2022 by MPPSC.

According to the schedule, the examination will be conducted in three phases. The first phase, encompassing eight subjects, is set to take place on June 9. Following this, the second phase examination for another eight subjects is scheduled for August 4, while the final phase examination, covering 20 subjects, will be held on November 17.

To facilitate the application process, MPPSC has announced the commencement of online registration from April 5. Interested candidates can apply without a late fee until April 13, with an extended deadline of April 20 available for a late fee of Rs 3,000. Moreover, candidates have the option to apply until April 30 with a late fee of Rs 25,000. Notably, applications are also invited for the positions of sports officer and librarian.

With a total of 1,669 posts available for assistant professors, the distribution of posts across subjects varies. English leads the count with 200 posts, followed by botany with 126 posts and commerce with 124 posts. Other subjects such as Chemistry, Economics, Hindi, and History also have significant vacancies.

Subject wise vacancies

- English 200

- Botany - 126

- Commerce 124

- Chemistry 160

- Hindi 116

- Economics 104

- History 77

-Home Science 42

- Geography 23

- Law- 29

PSC released revised calendar

MP PSC released the revised calendar of several exams on Thursday. The interview schedule will be released separately later.

MPPSC releases revised exam calendar

Name of Exam Date of Exam

State Forest Service Main Exam 2023 June 30

Assistant Director Village Industries (Handloom)-2023 July 14

Mining Officer/Assistant Geologist-2023 August 25

State Service Main Exam-2024 Sept 9 to Sept 14

Mines Inspector Exam-2023 September 29

State Forest Service Main Exam-2024 October 6

Assistant Registrar December 8

State Eligibility Test 2024 December 15