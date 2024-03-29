Indore: Holy Weekend Coming Up; Observance Of Good Friday Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commemorating Maundy Thursday marking the event of the Last Supper, Christian community prepared for Good Friday.

On Maundy Thursday, Jesus had introduced the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist and washed his disciples' feet, emphasising service and humility. The same was replicated by his followers.

“We remember Jesus and feel gratitude for Jesus’s sacrifice, which was ultimately the fulfillment of God's plan for salvation,” Bishop Chacko Thottumarickal SVD said.

The observance of Good Friday will include church services, reading of the Passion narrative from the Gospels, prayers, hymns, and periods of silence or reflection, as shared by BA Alvares, media coordinator.

Some Christians will also fast or abstain from certain foods on this day as a form of spiritual discipline, he added.

7 ways to observe Good Friday

1. Attending Church Services

2. Veneration of the Cross: In some churches, there may be a special ceremony called the Veneration of the Cross, where worshippers are invited to come forward to kiss or touch a cross or crucifix as an act of reverence and devotion.

3. Stations of the Cross: Some churches hold a devotion known as the Stations of the Cross, where worshippers journey through a series of artistic representations or stations depicting the events of Jesus' passion and death.

4. Fasting and Abstinence: Many Christians observe Good Friday as a day of fasting or partial fasting, abstaining from meat or certain foods as a form of penance and spiritual discipline.

5. Acts of Charity and Compassion: Some people may engage in acts of charity or volunteer work, seeking to emulate Jesus' example of service to others.

6. Quiet Reflection and Meditation: For some individuals, Good Friday is a time for quiet reflection and meditation on the meaning of Jesus' death and its significance for their faith. This may involve personal prayer, reading scripture, or spending time in contemplation.

7. Community Gatherings and Events: These could include outdoor processions, passion plays, or community meals.

Day to deepen faith, express gratitude

“Good Friday is a time for Christians to deepen their faith, express gratitude for the gift of salvation, and renew their commitment to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. It serves as a solemn reminder of the central tenets of the Christian faith and the enduring message of love, forgiveness, and redemption.”

Holy Way of the Cross will be worshiped

Fr Anthony Swamy said, "On Good Friday, the Holy Way of the Cross will be worshiped at the Grotto of Our Lady in Palasia at 09 am." He added that apart from this, all the Catholic churches of Indore will worship the Holy Way of the Cross between 01:30 pm to 02:30 pm as per their convenience. Live procession will be taken out in Red Church, Holy Spirit Church Palda.