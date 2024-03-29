Patna-Ahmedabad Flight Diverted To Indore Due To Medical Emergency, Netizens Hails Pilot's Decision

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IndiGo flight 6E-178, en route from Patna to Ahmedabad, was diverted to Indore due to the medical emergency on board on Friday.

The decision was made by the flight captain to prioritise the well-being of an unwell passenger.

The flight crew promptly assisted the affected passenger before making the diversion. Upon landing in Indore, the passenger was referred for further medical treatment, according to IndiGo.

Indian airlines IndiGo stated that "flight 6E-178 was diverted to Madhya Pradesh's Indore, given a medical emergency on board."

The information is posted on 'X' formerly twitter by ANI. Reacting to the post the X users appreciated the captains decision and called it a 'Good decision'.

Another X user called it a swift action, commenting, "Quick thinking and excellent response from the IndiGo crew! Wishing the unwell passenger a speedy recovery."

(More details awaited)

Direct flight from Bengaluru to Lakshadweep

IndiGo recently announced that they will start direct flights from Bengaluru to Agatti from March 31, which will make it easier for people to travel to Lakshadweep. This new route will be the 88th within India and the 121st overall for IndiGo. They'll begin these flights on March 31, according to a statement from the airline.

Flights to resume from Bhopal to Lucknow

IndiGo airlines is also set to resume flights from Bhopal to Lucknow starting March 31. The flights will operate four days a week— on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.