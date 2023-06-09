Indore: Two-day international meet starts at DAVV today

DAVV Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Two-day international conference on the theme 'Sherpa Track & India: Challenges, opportunities and roadmap for achieving SDGs' would be organised by School of Social Sciences, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Padma Shri Mahesh Sharma would be chief guest of the inauguration function whereas Prof Arvind Kumar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi will be keynote speaker.

The function will be presided over by DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain. Registrar Ajay Verma will also share dais with the guests.

SOSS head Rekha Acharya said five technical sessions and one parallel session will be held during the two-day conference.

