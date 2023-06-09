 Indore: Two-day international meet starts at DAVV today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Two-day international meet starts at DAVV today

Indore: Two-day international meet starts at DAVV today

Padma Shri Mahesh Sharma would be chief guest of the inauguration function whereas Prof Arvind Kumar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi will be keynote speaker.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
DAVV Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Two-day international conference on the theme 'Sherpa Track & India: Challenges, opportunities and roadmap for achieving SDGs' would be organised by School of Social Sciences, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Padma Shri Mahesh Sharma would be chief guest of the inauguration function whereas Prof Arvind Kumar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi will be keynote speaker.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 15 Women Getting Skill Development Training In Narmadapuram
article-image

The function will be presided over by DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain. Registrar Ajay Verma will also share dais with the guests.

SOSS head Rekha Acharya said five technical sessions and one parallel session will be held during the two-day conference.

Read Also
Indore: CBSE Regional Conference Will Be Held In Indore On June 13
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Two-day international meet starts at DAVV today

Indore: Two-day international meet starts at DAVV today

Traders not facing any problem in exchanging, depositing Rs 2,000 notes: Union minister

Traders not facing any problem in exchanging, depositing Rs 2,000 notes: Union minister

MF Husain’s horse connection with Indore- Today is his death anniversary

MF Husain’s horse connection with Indore- Today is his death anniversary

Indore: RTO Slaps Rs 3 Lakh Fine On 25 Vehicles

Indore: RTO Slaps Rs 3 Lakh Fine On 25 Vehicles

Indore: 6 Child Labourers Rescued, 3 Are From Rajasthan

Indore: 6 Child Labourers Rescued, 3 Are From Rajasthan