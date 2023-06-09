Madhya Pradesh: 15 Women Getting Skill Development Training In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Rural Services is providing skill development training to 15 women for 15 days through Hospitality Innovation, Bhopal.

The MP Tourism Board is organizing the training at Madhai under the ‘one-district-one-product scheme.’

The event, being organised under the auspices of the district administration, is part of setting up tourism centres where women will be given proper security.

The event is being held at a local hotel in Madhai. Forest circle officer of Bagda range Vijay Kumar Waraskar and LS Patel inaugurated the programme.

Head of Madhai cluster of Indian Rural Services, Archana Das, said the MP Tourism Board was imparting skill development training to women at 50 tourism centres.

The aim is to create employment opportunities at tourist spots and to provide security to women there, Das said.

Those who are getting training will be able to raise their standards of living and strengthen their families, she said.

Waraskarsaid a woman could earn Rs 8,000-10,000 from any hotel through what they learnt during the training.