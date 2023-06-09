 Madhya Pradesh: 15 Women Getting Skill Development Training In Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 15 Women Getting Skill Development Training In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 15 Women Getting Skill Development Training In Narmadapuram

The MP Tourism Board is organizing the training at Madhai under the ‘one-district-one-product scheme.’

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 07:29 AM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Rural Services is providing skill development training to 15 women for 15 days through Hospitality Innovation, Bhopal.

The MP Tourism Board is organizing the training at Madhai under the ‘one-district-one-product scheme.’

The event, being organised under the auspices of the district administration, is part of setting up tourism centres where women will be given proper security.

The event is being held at a local hotel in Madhai. Forest circle officer of Bagda range Vijay Kumar Waraskar and LS Patel inaugurated the programme.

Head of Madhai cluster of Indian Rural Services, Archana Das, said the MP Tourism Board was imparting skill development training to women at 50 tourism centres.

The aim is to create employment opportunities at tourist spots and to provide security to women there, Das said.

Those who are getting training will be able to raise their standards of living and strengthen their families, she said.

Waraskarsaid a woman could earn Rs 8,000-10,000 from any hotel through what they learnt during the training.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 4 Armed Goons Run Away With Tractor-Trolley In Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: In-charge Principal Of School Given Notice For Doing Obscene Dance In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: In-charge Principal Of School Given Notice For Doing Obscene Dance In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Car Runs Over Woman Going To Ladli Behna Yojna Camp In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Car Runs Over Woman Going To Ladli Behna Yojna Camp In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Students Given Tips About Health In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Students Given Tips About Health In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 15 Women Getting Skill Development Training In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 15 Women Getting Skill Development Training In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Armed Goons Run Away With Tractor-Trolley In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Armed Goons Run Away With Tractor-Trolley In Gwalior