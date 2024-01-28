Indore: Trainee Army Officers Create Ruckus At Pub After Dispute Arises Over Misbehaving With Girl |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Trainee army officers created a ruckus at a pub near Vijayanagar police station on Saturday night. The controversy started over misbehaving with a girl during dance. Soon after receiving information, policemen from Vijayanagar police station arrived at the scene, but could not control the situation.

The incident took place at a pub called Mithya near the police station, where a girl had come to party with her friends. Some trainee officers were also partying in this pub. It is said that when the trainee officers started dancing with the girl, a fight started between them and the youths accompanying the girl.

Girl's friends beaten up

Within a short time, the trainees who were partying in the pub gathered and not only beat up the girl's friends but also created ruckus and vandalized the pub. On information, about 20 policemen came from Vijay Nagar police station, but looked helpless in front of the military officers. There was an uproar for a long time but no senior officer arrived.

No FIR

After some time, the girl's friends reached the police station, but the police did not file an FIR in the matter. There was also an uproar in the police station on this issue. An army officer has also been reportedly injured in the dispute.

According to Pinkesh Maheshwari, he had come to celebrate his sister-in-law's birthday party at the pub when the incident unfolded.