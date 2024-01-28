Indore: Three Including Teenager Killed In Separate Road Mishaps

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a teenager were killed in separate road accidents. In the first incident, a 19-year-old boy was killed when his motorcycle collided with a railing in Simrol police station area on Friday. The accident occurred at Ghusi Kheda around 4 pm when he was returning home from Tincha waterfall.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Krish Kumrawat, a resident of Datoda village. His family member Amit said that he was a student of Class XI and was the youngest son of his parents and used to work in a mobile phone shop at Dollar Market.

A 60-year-old man, Jagdish Solanki, a resident of Lok Nayak Nagar was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding unknown vehicle in Kshipra police station area on Friday. The accident occurred near Dakchiya around 2:30 pm when he was returning home from a funeral in his daughter’s in-laws' family in Dewas.

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In the third incident, a 28-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by another speeding two-wheeler in Tilak Nagar police station area on Thursday. The accident occurred at Piplyahana Ring Road around 8 pm. The deceased was identified as Anil Sawalde, a resident of Shanti Nagar Musakhedi.