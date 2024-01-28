Indore: E-auto Rickshaws To Ply In 23 Proposed Routes In City

ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): E-auto rickshaws in Indore will now operate on scheduled routes only. For this, 23 routes have been proposed by the Traffic Department and Regional Transport Office (RTO). The process of finalising these routes and route allocation will be decided soon.

This was informed at a meeting held at the Collector office on Saturday. In the meeting, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Madhu Verma, Collector Asheesh Singh, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Harshika Singh, DCP Traffic Manish Agarwal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain and other officers and public representatives were present.

It was informed in the meeting that rapid efforts are being made to improve traffic situation of the city. The process of route determination for e-auto rickshaws is also under way. If these e-auto rickshaws run on fixed routes, traffic will become better and easier. Water Resources Minister Silawat gave instructions to extend the route till Nipania. Besides, MP Lalwani also gave his important suggestions.

Similarly, Mayor Bhargav said that determining the route for e-auto rickshaws will help in making traffic movement easier. He also gave instructions to remove encroachments obstructing the link road of the two routes which were recently made one-way. It was told that mainly 23 routes have been proposed for operating e-auto rickshaws in the city. Collector Singh has said that a meeting is called on Tuesday to discuss about the routes.

23 proposed routes

-Airport to Tejaji Nagar Square

-Gangwal Bus Stand to Green Park Colony

-Rau Circle Square to Dewas Naka

-Mrignayani to Dewas Naka

-Guitar Tiraha to Khajrana

-Palasia Square to Kanadia Road

-Aurobindo Hospital to Phoenix Citadel Mall

-Bapat Square to Dewas Naka

-Airport to Aurobindo Hospital

-Marimata Square to Sarvate Bus Stand

-Sanjay Setu to Choithram Mandi Square

-Towards Railway Station Siyaganj Patel Pratima to Bicholi Hapsi

-Sanjay Setu to Raj Mohalla

-Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri one-way

-Railway Station to Musakhedi Square

-Madhu Milan Square to Bhanwarkuan Square

-Mhow Naka to CAT Road

-Mhow Naka to Rajendra Nagar

-Navlakha to Devguradiya

Mhow Naka to Antim Chouraha

-Park Road to Dewas Naka

-Pardeshipura to Scheme No. 140

-Malwa Mill Square to Star Square

-Chandan Nagar Square to Platform No. 6