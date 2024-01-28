Indore: Faceless Assessment Reduces Manual Intervention In Customs Department

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Customs Department is working as a trade facilitator through Risk Management Systems (RMS) and clearing more than 90% consignments without manual intervention in Assessment and Examination. Initiatives like faceless assessment have reduced manual interventions and e-Governance initiatives such as RMS, e-sanchit, e-gatepass, e-out of charge and e- let export order are helping exporters. Customs Department is working 24X7 for selected commodities at selected ports.

These thoughts were expressed in a function organised to celebrate International Customs Day by the Indore Customs Department in their Commissionerate at Nipaniya office. The event was well attended by the officials of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Central Drugs Control organisation, Plant Quarantine, Indore Zoo Director, ECGC, Export Inspection Agency, FIEO, Custom Broker Association, CAs, Advocates and other participating government agencies.

The programme was organised under the guidance of commissioner of Customs Sameer Chitkara. He congratulated the officers and staff of Indian Customs on the occasion of International Customs Day.

Dr Dinesh Bisen, additional commissioner of Customs, Indore in his welcome address highlighted the recent key initiatives taken by the Customs Department for enhancing trade facilitation. He stated that the theme of this year’s International Customs Day celebration is ‘Customs engaging traditional and new partners with purpose’.

He informed that paperless and contactless Customs is working from ICEGATE portal and e-filing for documents at e-sanchit is working across the Air Cargo Complex, ports and ICD's.

As policy implementation, Customs is implementing duty Remission Scheme or concessional rate of duty Schemes such as Advance Authorisation, Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG), Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL), Manufacturing and Other Operations in a Customs Bonded. All stakeholders and participants praised the initiative taken by the Customs Department in this regard. The presence of trade fraternity along with other departmental members and stakeholders in large numbers, even on a long weekend is the testimony and appreciation of Customs Department’s initiative of trade facilitation and felicitation.