Indore: Injured In Road Accident, TCS Engineer Dies After 3 Days Of Struggle for Life

Indore: Software Engineer Dies After Three Days Of Struggle for Life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A female software engineer who got critically injured in a road accident on Monday succumbed to her injuries at a city hospital on Friday. Her father, Sunil Malviya (53) had died on the spot in the accident after their scooter was hit by a recklessly driven SUV.

According to the Aerodrome police, the deceased has been identified as Megha Malviya (25), a resident of Ujjain. She was employed as a software engineer with an IT company on Super Corridor. Her father, a businessman from Ujjain used to drop Megha to her office. On Monday, as usual he was going to drop her to her office when a recklessly driven SUV hit them. The police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.

In fact, the deceased was a Software Engineer working at TCS Company. She was the one who was running the family of 5 members. Usually, her father used to drop her to the office on a scooty, but the day of their accident was the first time Megha drove to her office with her father. That is when an uncontrolled SUV hit them.

Megha was also getting a new house made for her family. She started working for the house just 2 months ago. Hee family is now left with mother Babita Malviya, brother Gaurav who works for an NGO and a sister who is in 10th standard.