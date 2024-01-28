Indore: DUAA To Make Central Placement Office For DAVV

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya University Alumni Association (DUAA) has decided to form a central placement cell at the university campus to aid university students in their placement and to make the placement process smooth.

This was decided during the DAVV alumni meet - Samagam-2024 - held on January 26 and 27.

The cell will function from the first floor of the warden's office.

The two-day alumni meet organised by DUAA was attended by around 1,300 former students from different cities and countries. All of them participated enthusiastically and refreshed their memories of college life.

FP Photo

The chief guest of the programme was mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, an alumnus of the School of Law. DAVV vice-chancellor Dr Renu Jain, DAVV registrar Dr Ajay Verma and Executive Council member Dr AK Dwivedi were also present.

While addressing the event, the suggested that the DUAA institute scholarship for students who face financial issues or are financially unstable to afford their education.

On the first day, students of EMRC, Physics, IET and the School of Physical Education gave a cultural performance. The mayor donated Rs 1 lakh to the association and Dr Dwivedi donated Rs 1.51 Lakh.

After the formal launch of the alumni association, a fireworks show that lasted about 15 minutes was held. It was followed by the DJ playing a variety of songs and music and the alumni took to the dance floor.

On the second day, industry-academia interaction took place across departments. All the former students also shared their experiences. Vice-chancellor Dr Renu Jain assured the heads of departments and DUAA members that they will be ready to provide whatever support is needed from their side.