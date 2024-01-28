Indore: Heart Attack Claims 2 | representational pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two incidents of cardiac arrest were reported in the city on Friday. The autopsy examination was conducted by the police to know the cause of deaths. Police believed that both the victims had suffered silent heart attack. In the first incident, a 50-year old man died after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was walking on the road in Raoji Bazar police station area around 9 pm. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to police, the deceased was identified as Raju, a resident of Patnipura area. He was walking towards his home from Phoolmali Samaj Dharamshala. He suddenly fell unconscious on the road.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man died after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was sleeping at his place in Hira Nagar police station area. The deceased was identified as Shakeel Khan, a resident of Shakkar Khedi. Shakeel’s brother-in-law Mohammad Ali said that Shakeel had gone to sleep and when his wife tried to wake him, he did not respond. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Youth falls from fifth floor, dies

A 20-year-old youth was killed after he allegedly fell from the fifth floor of a building in Tukoganj police station area late on Friday. The incident occurred around 1:30 am at DM Tower near Janjeerwala Square. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred. It is yet unclear whether it was accidental or he jumped from the building and it is a matter of investigation.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ronak Mehraulia, a resident of Dhar Naka, Mhow. He was an employee in an educational institute in DM Tower. Ronak’s family member said that he had a day duty but it is yet unknown why he had gone to the building in the night. He had gone with his cousin and a friend to the building. He was talking to someone on the mobile phone on the balcony when he lost balance and fell from the fifth floor of the building. He was the only son of his parents. His friend Gaurav was the first person to see him falling. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. He had sustained severe head injuries. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.