Indore: R- Day Turns Into Independence Day For 12 Central Jail Prisoners

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 12 prisoners were released from Central Jail, Indore on Friday on the occasion of Republic Day following their good behaviour inside the jail. Every year, on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day, deserving prisoners are freed from prison. All these prisoners were serving life sentences for serious offences.

The prisoners were given the certificate of release, were felicitated and given a respectful farewell. They were also given remuneration and were advised to do good work after being released from jail. As per the jail manual, there is a provision for remission of punishment for prisoners who have good conduct during their sentence in jail.

Jail superintendent Alka Sonkar said, according to the rule of the state government, like every year, those prisoners whose conduct has been good in jail were released on the occasion of Republic Day. All the 12 prisoners released today were serving life sentences in serious cases like murder. But during their sentence, they not only maintained good behaviour but also followed the rules and regulations of the jail.