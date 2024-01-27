BJP Appoints UP's Mahendra Singh As Madhya Pradesh In-Charge For Lok Sabha Polls; Check Names For All 23 States & UTs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National President JP Nadda has announced state in-charges and co-election in-charges of 23 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

The Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Mahendra Singh has been made in-charge of Madhya Pradesh. Satish Upadhyay has been named as co in-charge for Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Mahendra Singh has served as a minister of water resources in UP. Posted as in-charge of BJP Assam between 2014-2020, Singh comes with a rich political experience and knowledge in ground-work. He is considered to be a big force for saffron party's outstanding victory in 2016 Assam Assembly Elections.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh's co-incharge for Lok Sabha polls, Satish Upadhyay, has served as president and vice president of state BJP in Delhi.

Names for 23 States/UTs announced

Y Satya Kumar is election in charge of Andaman & Nicobar followed by Ashok Singhal (Arunachal Pradesh), MLA Vijaybhai Rupani (Chandigarh), Ashish Sood (Goa), Tarun Chug (Laddaq), Arvind Menon (Laksyadeep) etc.

Vindod Tawde is election in-charge of Bihar while MP Deepak Prakash will assist him as co in-charge.

For Daman & Diu, Purnesh Modi is election incharge while Dushyant Patel is co in charge.

Here is the list of some more election in charges and co in charges