Thousands Bring Imagination To Canvas At 13th Free Press 'On The Spot' Painting Competition In Ujjain

By: FP News Service | January 28, 2024
Free Press organised the 13th "On-the-Spot Painting Competition' at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises in Ujjain on Sunday.
The competition was held in three groups for students of classes 1 to 12.
Thousands of students from across the city thronged the venue at sharp 9:30 am.
Like previous years, the competition offered an opportunity for the schoolchildren to display their best artistic talent before a large audience and win exciting prizes.
10 prizes each, including first top three winners and 7 consolation prizes, were given to the winners in each category.
Girls and boys of more than 110 ICSE, CBSE and MP Board schools participated in the event with their parents accompanying them to the venue.
Leading English daily, FREE PRESS, in association with DHL Infrabulls, has been organising the event for the last 13 consecutive years in Ujjain city.
