Free Press 13th 'On Spot Painting' Competition: Over 4.5k Lil Artists Tint FP Premises With Colourful Imaginations

Free Press 'On Spot Painting' Competition: Over 4.5k Children P

Indore (Madhya Pardseh): Students made an array of inspiring artworks in the annual ‘On The Spot’ painting competition organised by the leading English daily of Central India, Free Press, in association with DHL Infrabulls at Free Press premises on Sunday. The event was powered by Indian Oil.

A day of fun, laughter, inspiration and talent was re-created when little stars painted their imaginations at the annual painting competition.

Riddhim Dhaka taking art next level. This class 7 student from Gurukul is talented enough to paint being blind folded. | FP Photo

With world as canvas, more than 4,500 school children arrived at the venue as early as 9:30 am carrying variety of colours, crayons, pencils and brushes to paint a new view of the world at the extravaganza. Their motive was to paint their inspiring ideas about development of the city with perfection.

When Giraffe gets colours of choices... A rainbow imagination - Shambhavi Bhadouria, nursery, sica school | FP Photo

The competition was organised for students of Class 1 to 12. It was held in three categories: Group A for Class 1 to 3, Group B for Class 4 to 7 and Group C for Class 8 to 12 students.

A band performance by national champion students of Shree Academy School, Mhow, delighted the campus and added musical twist to the painting competition.

Aaradhya Jat, class 3, Sica - Perfection in practise | FP Photo

Current trending topics to spark imagination

Group A participants were supposed to fill colours on a sketch of a giraffe giving love to a little boy picking up his glasses in a nature park. Their challenge was to complete and glorify the picture with their colouring technique.

The joy of colouring and arts- Manjesh Chouhan, Aradhya Choudhary, Kavya Soni- class 3 b KV | FP Photo

Group B students were asked to choose theme of the painting from ‘Vande Bharat’, ‘Ram Ayange’, and ‘Indore Traffic’.

Senior students in Group C were supposed to choose the topic from ‘Ayodhya’, ‘India's Chandrayan 3 Mission’, and ‘Artificial Intelligence’.

Pride of India was reflected in most artworks as students sketched a portrait of Lord Rama on the backdrop of Ram Temple, Ayodhya.

Swarnim Kabra, class 8-A, Choithram school Manik Bagh | FP Photo

Preparing dreams to rocket high in India’s Chandrayan 3 Mission depicted their dreams perfectly. ‘Vande Bharat’ themed drawings showed beautiful visions of India’s bright future. The stunning, colourful inspirations of ‘Group A’, showcased possibilities of a world less-experienced.

Initially, it was decided that the best three paintings were chosen and awarded prizes in each group. Besides winners in each category, 10 consolation prizes were also given.

Students were entertained with fun filled engaging games throughout the competition.