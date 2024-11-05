 Indore Traffic Improvement Drive To Gain Momentum Again
Camps will be organised for making of Aayushman card of elderly people above 70 years of age

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A drive to improve city traffic and removal of encroachments and other obstacles from footpaths, which was slowed down due to festivals, will be speeded-up again.

Shortly, camps will be organised for making of Aayushman cards of elderly people above 70 years of age. Collector Asheesh Singh gave instructions in this regard in the meeting of Time Line (TL) of disposal of cases. Collector Singh instructed officials to restart the drive to improve haphazard traffic of the city by removing obstacles from footpaths. He also instructed officials to run a campaign for quick resolution of cases registered under CM Helpline in the district.

Under this campaign, camps will be set up for resolution of pending cases of more than 50 days. By calling applicants in the camp and listening to their problems, immediate resolution of problems will be ensured in front of them.

Action will be taken against officers who are negligent and indifferent in resolving cases registered under CM Helpline and Public Service Guarantee Act in the district.

Collector Singh directed that no case should remain pending for a period of more than 50 days. Collector Singh reviewed the department-wise resolution of time-bound cases, CM Helpline and cases registered under Public Service Guarantee Act.

He said that the resolution of applications related to public problems should be ensured within the time limit. All officers must compulsorily look at cases of CM Helpline daily. They should also discuss with the concerned applicant and begin the process of resolution immediately.

Positive resolution of the application should be ensured with satisfaction of the applicant. He said that cases registered under Public Service Guarantee Act should also be resolved within the time limit.

