 IMC Debt Has Come Down From Rs 800 Cr To Rs 400 Cr In Last Two Years, Says, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
The event saw the inauguration of development works valued at Rs 2.82 crore and Bhoomi Pujan for projects worth more than Rs 58 crore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Underscoring the importance of debt reduction in building a stronger city foundation, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday claimed that the debt on Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has halved in the last two years.

‘Two years after becoming mayor, I come before you with an account of my work. When I took charge as mayor, the debt on IMC was Rs 800 crore, which has come down to Rs 400 crore now,’ he said while addressing a programme organised to inaugurate series of development projects on Monday at Ward 82 in Indore-4 assembly constituency.

‘Our goal is to leave Indore of 2045 to future generations, developed and sustainable,’ he stated. The event saw the inauguration of development works valued at Rs 2.82 crore and Bhoomi Pujan for projects worth more than Rs 58 crore.

These efforts are aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure, including beautification of Ram Mandir Garden in Sudama Nagar Sector D and the construction of a key road connecting Annapurna Road and Ring Road, which will be built at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

The mayor also highlighted that many of the ward’s long-standing issues such as outdated drainage lines and unconstructed roads are now being addressed. As part of the master plan for ward 82, works like storm-water drainage, paving, water line installations and garden enhancements are underway, positioning it as a model ward for the entire city.

On behalf of residents, Mayor-in-Council member Abhishek Bablu Sharma expressed his gratitude for the long-awaited road project between Annapurna Road and Ring Road. ‘For thirty years, this road was just a dream but Bhargav has made it a reality,’ he said, adding that further development worth Rs 50 crore is also on the horizon for the area.

Former corporator Kailash Sharma, who reflected on Indore’s transformation over the years, said ‘Today, we’re seeing projects worth crores and I’m proud to see Indore’s rapid strides in various fields.’

