 Indore: Health Department Slaps SCN To CMHO Over Hospital Registration Irregularities
Indore: Health Department Slaps SCN To CMHO Over Hospital Registration Irregularities

Dr Saitya allegedly proceeded with the hospital’s registration despite a requirement to verify documents such as the Fire NOC and Gumasta License

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate, Health Services has slapped a show cause notice to the Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya regarding alleged procedural lapses and irregularities in the registration of New ANS Hospital, Rau.

The notice was issued after complaints from Omkar Nath through the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta, points to failures in the verification process and potential document forgery. As the notice, it was alleged that Dr Anirudh Richhariya, the hospital proprietor, submitted forged documents, including a Pollution Control Board certificate with signatures and serial numbers from other establishments.

In a major negligence, Dr Saitya allegedly proceeded with the hospital’s registration despite a requirement to verify documents such as the Fire NOC and Gumasta License. Complaints in the Jansunvai were reportedly ignored, and warnings issued to the hospital in early 2024 for non-compliance were left unaddressed.

Although a final warning in March required the submission of original documents within a month under the amended Nursing Homes and Geriatric Establishments Act, no action was taken by the April deadline, allowing the hospital to operate without essential regulatory approval.

The Directorate stated that these lapses violate provisions of the Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1965, falling under misconduct due to inadequate administrative oversight. Dr Saitya has been directed to respond through the Regional Director, Health Services, within three days. Failure to provide an explanation could lead to disciplinary action under the Madhya Pradesh Service Rules.

Meanwhile, Dr Saitya expressed unawareness about any notice and denied receiving it.

