MP: 6-Year-Old Rivalry Triggers Midnight Shootout In Gwalior; Murder Accused Sustains 3 Bullets While Dining Out With Friends

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bullets were in the air as a violent gang war unfolded on Monday midnight in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

Driven by a six-year-old rivalry, a group of assailants arrived on motorcycles brandishing pistols, rifles and country-made guns and targeted a young man who was dining out with his friends. Three bullets struck him. Critical, he is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police has filed a complaint on the basis of statements from the victim. Further investigation is underway.

According to information, the injured man, identified as Ajay Bhadauria (29), was dining outside a shop with his friends when attackers arrived and opened fire. The assailants—reportedly led by Dinu and Hemu Sikarwar, along with Anurag Bhadauria and two masked men—aimed directly at Ajay, who managed to escape despite being shot. His friends rushed him to the hospital, and his condition is now stable.

According to sources, the feud dates back to January 27, 2018, when Ajay Bhadauria shot Anurag Bhadauria. This led to three years of imprisonment for Ajay, followed by a settlement attempt by community members. Although both parties reconciled outwardly, the rivalry persisted, with ongoing court proceedings fueling tensions. Monday’s shooting is believed to be an act of revenge by Anurag.

Connection to Notorious Murder Case

Ajay’s name previously surfaced in the 2019 murder of gangster Abhishek Tomar, a case that escalated violence between the two gangs. The police have detained two suspects and are continuing their investigation into this latest outbreak of violence.