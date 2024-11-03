 MP: Forest Deprtment Blocks Route To Crematorium, Villagers Protest With Dead Body In Bhikangaon
MP: Forest Deprtment Blocks Route To Crematorium, Villagers Protest With Dead Body In Bhikangaon

The incident occurred on Sunday when residents of Mangya Falya attempted to transport the body of Mayaram Narsingh for cremation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
MP: Forest Deprtment Blocks Route To Crematorium, Villagers Protest With Dead Body In Bhikangaon | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): An uproar erupted when the forest department blocked the route to a crematorium on the Bhikangaon-Jhirnya road, leading to a confrontation with local villagers.

The incident occurred on Sunday when residents of Mangya Falya attempted to transport the body of Mayaram Narsingh for cremation. The forest department had erected wire fencing as part of the Nagar Van Project, effectively closing the path to the crematorium.

Angered by this sudden obstruction, villagers gathered on the road, placing the deceased’s body on a tractor and staging a protest that halted traffic for over an hour. Tensions escalated as the community expressed their frustration, claiming that the closure violated their religious rights and disrupted their long-standing customs.

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Youths Killed In Separate Accidents In Badnawar
The situation was defused after police intervention. Station in-charge Gulab Singh Rawat and his team arrived on the scene to negotiate with the villagers, assuring them that their concerns would be addressed. After about an hour of discussions, the road was reopened, allowing traffic to resume.

Former Sarpanch Chhagan Singh Kharte highlighted that the local panchayat had constructed a Mukti Dham in 2020, which is utilised by residents from four villages for cremation. The villagers reiterated their demand for the restoration of their traditional route, citing difficulties with alternative paths that are riddled with potholes and drainage issues. Police confirmed that the matter has been settled for now, with further communication to be made with higher authorities.

