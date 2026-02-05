MP News: 25 IAS Officers From MP To Become Poll Observers Training In Delhi Today | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government’s functioning in the state is again going to suffer as over 25 IAS officers will be busy performing election duty in Assam, Assam, and other states.

The Election Commission (EC) has organised a training programme for the polls observers for the poll-bound states in Delhi on Thursday.

A large number of IAS officers are participating in the training.

Public relations commissioner Deepak Saxena, transport secretary Manish Singh, agriculture secretary Nishant Warwade, finance secretary Lokesh Jatav, director of finance Rajiv Ranjan Meena, commissioner of treasury Bhaskar Lakshakar, additional secretary of finance Rohit Singh, secretary of planning and statistics Shriman Shukla, secretary of fisheries welfare Swatantra Kumar Singh, secretary of board of secondary education Buddhesh Vaidya, and some other officers may be appointed election observers.

According to sources, the state government wrote to the EC to keep the officers holding important positions free from the duty of poll observers.

But the EC, instead of considering the state government’s letter, has written that the officers whose names have been mentioned in the list should be sent to Delhi for training.

Earlier, the state government used to send a list of IAS officers to EC, and the commission put them on duty accordingly.

The state did not send the names of those officers who handled important departments.

But now, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) sends the list of officers according to the EC order.

Thus, the interference by the state in sending the names of poll observers has ended.