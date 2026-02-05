 MP News: District Hospital Removes Steward Amid Row Over Irregularities In Khandwa
HomeIndoreMP News: District Hospital Removes Steward Amid Row Over Irregularities In Khandwa

MP News: District Hospital Removes Steward Amid Row Over Irregularities In Khandwa

The firm further claimed that the steward Ashwani Luk, whose original post was that of a lineman, was wrongly given charge of the higher post of a steward. On January 29, Civil Surgeon Dr Anirudh Kaushal issued an order removing Luk and assigning the responsibility to Manager Yashwant Solanki.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
MP News: District Hospital Removes Steward Amid Row Over Irregularities In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Khandwa District Hospital has removed a steward following allegations of irregularities in purchase of electrical appliances and recruitment.

As per reports, the district hospital gave a tender for purchasing electrical appliances like coolers, fans, refrigerators and ACs to Prince Enterprises. However, the firm alleged that the hospital purchased the goods from the open market instead of the tender holder without prior notice.

After no action was taken on its complaint, the firm sought details under the Right to Information Act.

Prince Enterprises said it is preparing to approach the Lokayukta over the issue.

Meanwhile, Dr Kaushal stated that Luk was removed due to prolonged illness, adding that he is a diabetes patient and had been on long leave.

