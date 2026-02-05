 MP News: Sewage Project Backed By German Bank On Way To Transform Sanitation In Sendhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Sewage Project Backed By German Bank On Way To Transform Sanitation In Sendhwa

MP News: Sewage Project Backed By German Bank On Way To Transform Sanitation In Sendhwa

Earlier, most sewage flowed through open drains created serious health and environmental problems. The new system has replaced this with a scientific underground network. The project cost Rs 66.26 crore in construction and Rs 80.99 crore including operation and maintenance. It includes a 90.55-km sewer network and an 8.50 MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant based on SBR technology.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Sewage Project Backed By German Bank On Way To Transform Sanitation In Sendhwa |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa is emerging as a model of urban sanitation through a modern sewage project supported by Germany’s development bank KfW and implemented by the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company.

Read Also
Indore Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Court Acquits Guard & Building Owner Due To Lack Of Evidence
article-image

Designed for the town’s current population of 66,000 and a projected population of around 90,300 by 2048, the project covers an area of about 18 sq km.

Earlier, most sewage flowed through open drains created serious health and environmental problems. The new system has replaced this with a scientific underground network. The project cost Rs 66.26 crore in construction and Rs 80.99 crore including operation and maintenance.

It includes a 90.55-km sewer network and an 8.50 MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant based on SBR technology.

FPJ Shorts
NIFTEE Admit Card 2026 Out; Here's How To Download
NIFTEE Admit Card 2026 Out; Here's How To Download
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In Zimbabwe
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In Zimbabwe
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Resumes After 33 Hours; Overturned Gas Tanker Removed
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Resumes After 33 Hours; Overturned Gas Tanker Removed
US Tariff Slash Set To Revive Surat’s Diamond Industry & Boost Exports
US Tariff Slash Set To Revive Surat’s Diamond Industry & Boost Exports

The system also has a 7.60 MLD intermediate pumping station, a 0.428 MLD lifting station, 3,943 house chambers, 3,338 manholes and 12,346 sewer connections. Officials say the project will significantly improve public health, protect water sources and enhance overall urban living conditions in Sendhwa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: National Organisational General Secretary BL Santosh Visits Bhopal
MP News: National Organisational General Secretary BL Santosh Visits Bhopal
MP News: Sewage Project Backed By German Bank On Way To Transform Sanitation In Sendhwa
MP News: Sewage Project Backed By German Bank On Way To Transform Sanitation In Sendhwa
MP News: 25 IAS Officers From MP To Become Poll Observers Training In Delhi Today
MP News: 25 IAS Officers From MP To Become Poll Observers Training In Delhi Today
Indore News: Mahashivratri Preparations Intensify Across City
Indore News: Mahashivratri Preparations Intensify Across City
Indore News: Woman Arrested For Supplying Drugs With Help Of Women, Minor Boys
Indore News: Woman Arrested For Supplying Drugs With Help Of Women, Minor Boys