MP News: Sewage Project Backed By German Bank On Way To Transform Sanitation In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa is emerging as a model of urban sanitation through a modern sewage project supported by Germany’s development bank KfW and implemented by the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company.

Designed for the town’s current population of 66,000 and a projected population of around 90,300 by 2048, the project covers an area of about 18 sq km.

Earlier, most sewage flowed through open drains created serious health and environmental problems. The new system has replaced this with a scientific underground network. The project cost Rs 66.26 crore in construction and Rs 80.99 crore including operation and maintenance.

It includes a 90.55-km sewer network and an 8.50 MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant based on SBR technology.

The system also has a 7.60 MLD intermediate pumping station, a 0.428 MLD lifting station, 3,943 house chambers, 3,338 manholes and 12,346 sewer connections. Officials say the project will significantly improve public health, protect water sources and enhance overall urban living conditions in Sendhwa.