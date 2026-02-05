MP News: National Organisational General Secretary BL Santosh Visits Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National organisational general secretary BL Santosh was on a day’s trip to Bhopal on Wednesday.

Santosh went to a local hospital where the mother of the former organisational general secretary Hitananand Sharma has been admitted. He enquired after her health.

He also reached the BJP office and held talks with state party in charge Mahendra Singh and other leaders.

As Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal were in Delhi, he could not meet them.

Santosh took feedback from the leaders on what was going on about the SIR. The names of a large number of voters have been deleted from the electoral roll.

He also discussed the Union Budget. The party was asked to hold press conferences in districts to discuss the budget.

Santosh took feedback on this issue as well as on the working of the organisation and the government.