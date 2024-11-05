With 55% Of New BSF Recruits, Gujarat Gets A Lion's Share Of Border Constables From Passing Out Parade At Indore STC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 485 recruit constables of Border Security Force (BSF), as many as 269 (more than 55 per cent) were posted at Gujarat Border who were trained in BSF’s Subsidiary Training Centre on Monday.

A passing out parade for two batches 200 and 201 of recruit constables was organised at BSF STC Indore. ‘There are many challenges which we face during training as recruit constables come here as civilians and then they are transformed as soldiers,’ IG (BSF STC) AK Sharma who was the chief guest in the programme while talking to Free Press, said. ‘The training curriculum is designed in such a way, that along with making them physically strong they are also trained to become mentally robust.

They are trained to achieve their goals even in least availability of resources,’ he said. ‘They are trained in such stimulation that they go through intense mental pressure under which they have to take decision and find solution,’ he added.

We are making them from civilians to soldiers filled with discipline, punctuality and capability of completing given task. The drill develops quality of handling situation in compliance. I want to tell FREE PRESS readers to send your known and family members to join BSF as much as possible. Here you will get job satisfaction along with serving the nation Ashwini Kumar Sharma, Inspector General, Subsidiary Training Centre, BSF

Constables posted at several borders

Apart from constables posted in Gujarat, 49 are posted at the Kashmir border, 14 in Punjab, 24 in South Bengal, 15 in North Bengal, 1 in Guwahati, 2 in Manipur and Kachhar and 111 in Tripura.

Who from where

Out of the total 485 recruit constables, 326 are from Jharkhand, 153 from West Bengal, 3 from Madhya Pradesh and 3 from Bihar.

Awarded recruit constables

Category Awardees

Overall first Vishal Singh

Anjani Kumar Shukla

Overall second Anshu Tiki

Abhinav Kashyap

Best in physical fitness Mithilesh Kumar

Pradeep Burman

Best shooter Md Akhtar Raza

Abhishek Halder

Best in drill Rajdhani Yadav

Bijan Kumar Rai

Families of BSF recruit constables

Motivated from cousin who is Captain in Indian Army

Sanjoy Biswas who is a recruit constable now says that he is very motivated from his cousin Captain Sourabh Biswas who is serving the Indian Army. Captain Biswas said, ‘It’s a proud moment for him (Sanjoy) joining BSF. He has just started his career. He can give exams and can reach till Assistant Commander. I wish him luck’.

Proud of my son

I am very proud of my son. Since childhood he had that zeal towards the nation. He will be a great soldier and will serve nation at its best,’ Bidhu Bhushan Sarkar father of Bikram Sarkar said. They have come directly from West Bengal to Indore for their son passing out the parade.