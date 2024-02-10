Indore: Toddler Succumbs To Burn Injuries After 15 Days | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After struggling for life for around 15 days, a two-year-old boy succumbed to his burn injuries at a hospital on Thursday. He had sustained burn injuries on January 23 when he accidentally fell into a bucket containing hot water.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Krishna son of Arjun Bamnia, a resident of Tillor Buzurg in Khudel area. Krishna’s uncle Sunil said that a bucket containing hot water was kept on the floor and Arjun was playing there.

When he saw the water he tried to sit in the bucket containing the hot water and was immediately taken to the hospital as he sustained burn injuries in his attempt. He was the only child of his parents and his mother is pregnant with their second child. The police initiated a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Indore: Part Time Food Delivery Boy Killed In Road Mishap

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A teenager working as part-time food delivery boy to financially help his family was killed and his two friends were injured after his motorcycle collided head on with another motorcycle in Juni Indore police station area late on Thursday night.

The accident occurred on Manik Bagh Bridge around 2 am when he was going to deliver food. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Himanshu (19), a resident of Chauhan Nagar.

He was a carpenter and was also working as a food delivery boy at night to help his family financially. He was going with Ashish and Rohit when he met with the accident. His father is a driver and mother is a vegetable vendor. He had three siblings. The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the accident occurred and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.