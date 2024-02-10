 Indore: CGST Recovers ₹1.25 Crore GST From 10 Garment Traders
Indore: CGST Recovers ₹1.25 Crore GST From 10 Garment Traders

This action was initiated at the shops located at Rajwada, Readymade Complex, River Side Road and other places.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 03:30 AM IST
article-image
Indore: CGST Recovers ₹1.25 Crore GST From 10 Garment Traders | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Goods and Service Tax Department (CGST) has recovered Rs 1.25 crore of GST evasion from 10 readymade garments traders of the city. The traders had indulged in conducting the trade on slips only and were evading payment of 5% GST.  The Central GST team started searches at the shops of 10 traders of readymade garments on Thursday.

This action was initiated at the shops located at Rajwada, Readymade Complex, River Side Road and other places. A large quantity of stock as well as related documents were seized from the shops. 

Official sources informed that readymade clothes come to the city in large quantities from many parts of the country including Kolkata, which are sold by wholesale traders on River Side, Rajwada etc., i.e. without bill.

Therefore, the preventive team of the CGST department yesterday took action against Ashoka Dresses, Heera Textile, Venus Enterprises, RB Textile and other establishments located in Prakash Plaza. The recovery of GST evasion Rs 1.25 cr has been made from the establishments. 

article-image
