 MP: Harda Firecracker Unit Blast Toll Reaches 13 As Boy Succumbs To Injuries
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Harda Firecracker Unit Blast Toll Reaches 13 As Boy Succumbs To Injuries

MP: Harda Firecracker Unit Blast Toll Reaches 13 As Boy Succumbs To Injuries

A massive blast and subsequent blaze on Tuesday levelled a firecracker unit, leaving 11 dead at the time and more than 200 injured.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in a blast at a firecracker unit in Harda in Madhya Pradesh reached 13 on Friday after an 8-year-old boy succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Bhopal, an official said.

A massive blast and subsequent blaze on Tuesday levelled a firecracker unit, leaving 11 dead at the time and more than 200 injured.

"The toll in the tragedy has reached to 13 after a boy identified as Ashish Rajput succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Bhopal," Harda district hospital's civil surgeon Manish Sharma said.

Read Also
Hackers On The Prowl: Bhopal Kids Find Themselves Into Loan Procurement Quagmire
article-image

The deceased's father Sanjay Rajput said they live close to the site of the blast and Ashish was in a coma after being hit on the head by a stone during the explosion.

More than 200 persons were injured in the blast, of which 90 were discharged after treatment while 45 have been referred to hospitals in Bhopal, Indore and Narmadapuram, an official earlier said. The rest are being treated in the Harda district hospital.

Additional District Magistrate Sadanand Gauda had on Thursday said seven persons have been reported missing by the families following the incident.

Read Also
Indore: Visuals Of Leopard In Gomatgiri Fake, Says DFO; Case To Be Registered Against Accused
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: PM To Visit Jhabua On Feb 11 To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth ₹7,300 Cr

MP: PM To Visit Jhabua On Feb 11 To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth ₹7,300 Cr

MP CM Mohan Yadav Thanks PM Modi On Bharat Ratna For Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, MS...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Thanks PM Modi On Bharat Ratna For Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, MS...

MP: Harda Firecracker Unit Blast Toll Reaches 13 As Boy Succumbs To Injuries

MP: Harda Firecracker Unit Blast Toll Reaches 13 As Boy Succumbs To Injuries

MP BJP In-Charge For LS Election Miffed With Party MLAs' Reluctance On Poll Guideline

MP BJP In-Charge For LS Election Miffed With Party MLAs' Reluctance On Poll Guideline

Indore: Retired Army Man Points Out Pistol At Guard Over Parking Dispute At IMC

Indore: Retired Army Man Points Out Pistol At Guard Over Parking Dispute At IMC