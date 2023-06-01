 Indore to get biweekly train for Dehradun from today
Dehradun Indore train to arrive in city at 6.05 am and depart at 6.40 pm.

Updated: Thursday, June 01, 2023
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : The operation of train no. 14309/14310 Ujjain-Dehradun-Ujjain Express, which is being extended up to Laxmi Bai Nagar station of the city, would start from Thursday.

According to official information, train number 14309/14310 Ujjain-Dehradun Express running between Ujjain and Dehradun of Western Railway’s Ratlam Division will run from Laxmi Bai Nagar station of the city from June 01. MP Shankar Lalwani will inaugurate the extension of the train by flagging off train number 14309 Laxmi Bai Nagar-Dehradun Express in the presence of other dignitaries on Thursday.

As per the schedule, train No. 14310 Dehradun-Ujjain Biweekly Express will depart from Dehradun on Wednesday 31st May and will terminate at Laxmi Bai Nagar instead of Ujjain. The train will reach Laxmi Bai Nagar at 06.05 am every Wednesday and Thursday via Ujjain (03.55/04.10) and Dewas (04.48/04.50).

Similarly, train number 14309 Ujjain-Dehradun Express will run from Laxmi Bai Nagar from June 01, Thursday. From June 01 the train will depart from Laxmi Bai Nagar every Wednesday and Thursday at 6.40 pm via Dewas (19.22/19.24) and Ujjain (20.40/20.55) and reach Dehradun every Thursday and Friday at 7.45 pm.

There has been no change in the arrival/departure timings, stoppages, operating days, coach composition etc. of the train between Ujjain and Dehradun.

