Indore: Couple arrested for duping people of Rs 37 lakh 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple, who was on the run after taking Rs 37 lakh from some people on the pretext of mortgaging their flat, was arrested from Mumbai by the crime branch, an official said on Tuesday. They were living in Mumbai after changing their identity after fleeing from the city.

According to a crime branch officer, Dr Deepak Gawali had lodged a complaint with the crime branch that a person named Ajay alias Aman Singh, a resident of Sarthak Vihar area and his wife had taken Rs 5 lakh from him on the pretext of mortgaging their flat in the Tejaji Nagar area a few months ago. Thereafter, the couple fled from the city and was untraceable.

The crime branch officials started an investigation into the case and found that the couple had also taken Rs 16 lakh from a person named Suresh Mewada of Palda area, Rs 5 lakh from Akash Gore of Shivaji Nagar, Rs 5 lakh from Satish Parmar and Rs 6 lakh from Ravikant on the pretext of mortgaging their flat. The couple allegedly showed a forged registry to gain the trust of the complainant and other people and took money from them. The couple had financed the flat a year ago. A case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B was registered against the accused.

The crime branch team found that the couple was living in Mumbai. A team was sent to Mumbai to arrest the couple. The team stayed there for four days and managed to locate the accused. The couple was arrested from a flat where they were living after changing their identity. They have been brought to the city.

The accused allegedly confessed their crime and informed the crime branch that they had lost lakhs of rupees in the share market and thereafter prepared a plan to dupe people. They are being questioned further.