Indore: To Curb Fake Invoice, Make E-Invoice In Scrap Metal Trade Compulsory

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To tighten the noose around scrap metal traders who do business with fake invoices, state GST department should take recovery action against them.

The department should compulsorily implement 8-digit HSN code. Apart from this, e-invoice on scrap dealers should be implemented compulsorily from the initial level.

These demands were presented by a delegation of industrialists led by the secretary of Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh and member of Regional GST Advisory Committee, Tarun Vyas, before deputy commissioner of state GST department AKS Ninama here on Monday.

The industrialists were invited to discuss GST-related problems being faced by scrap metal industry and also take suggestions. Vyas said the industry was very worried due to the fake invoices and urged the department to take strict action against such persons.

It was also suggested that quarterly, half-yearly and annual audits of such traders should be done. The industrialists said fake invoices worth crores of rupees are common in scrap trade, and for this GST rate should be reduced to 18% on manufactured products.

The GST rate on metal scrap should be rationalised from 18% to 5%. GST number should be issued only after a full investigation. In the meeting, president of Rolling Mill Association Satish Mittal, Ishaq Chowdhary of Indore Iron Traders Association, Vimal Khurana, Rajkumar Gupta, and Premchand Gupta also put up their problems before the officials and suggested that if such meetings are held at regular intervals, the problems would also be solved.

From state GST department deputy commissioner division 2 Preeti Shrivastava, deputy commissioner division-3 Rupala Thakur and several assistant deputy commissioners were present in the meeting.

