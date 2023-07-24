Bhopal: Lokayukta Team Of Jabalpur Tries To Catch Patwari Who Eats Bribery Amount In Katni | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The patwari who was trapped by the special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Jabalpur, in a corruption case, eats the bribery amount to destroy the evidence. The police took him to hospital and collected the evidence with the help of the doctors.

An interesting incident happened in district Katni, where a patwari Gajendra Singh eats the bribery amount of Rs 4500, when the police came to arrest him.

The Lokayukta officials informed that the complainant Chandan Singh Lodhi resident of village Bilheri had filed the complaint that the patwari Gajendra Singh was demanding the bribe of Rs 4500 for the demarcation of his land.

The police registered the case and the trap wing was formed to trap the patwari. On Monday the complainant handed the amount of Rs 4500 was given to the patwari the trap team tried to trap him red handed. But meantime the patwari kept the amount in his mouth and started chewing them.

The police trap team tried to stop him, but he kept on chewing the currency. The team took him to the hospital and with the help of the doctors they had recovered the currency note in a spoiled situation.

The police have seized the various documents from the patwari office and also the spoiled currency notes.

Read Also Indore: Bank Ordered To Pay Rs 10K As Fine For Wrongly Deducting Money From Account

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)