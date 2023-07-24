Bhopal: Tribal Clerk Beats Driver, 3 Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal clerk posted in education department beat his driver who belongs to general category and forced him to pick up shoes through his mouth in Rewa district. The Rewa police have arrested three persons in the case and sent them to jail.

Rewa SP Vivek Singh told Free Press that a video surfaced on the social media and after which police took cognisance.

During the investigation, it came to light that in village Piprahi under Hanumana police station limit, clerk Jhawar Singh Gond posted in Pratapganj government school thrashed the person who used to drive his pickup van.

The wife of the clerk is the two-time sarpanch of the village and they are influential in the area. Two years back, the clerk thrashed the driver. The video was prepared by the friends and relative of the clerk and after two years, it was circulated on social media. It went viral recently.

The victim approached the police and narrated the ordeal about beating incident. He informed police that he had purchased the land near the house of sarpanch, which annoyed the former. The driver had also to take money from clerk. Annoyed over the land purchase, the clerk went furious and beat the victim. The police have registered the case and have arrested three persons.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)