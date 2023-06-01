 Indore : TI mall case ‘involving’ the then CM Digvijaya Singh will be reopened, says Sharma
"The case related to the construction of Treasure Island mall, in which Singh had got the clean chit (from CBI), will be reopened soon. It will come to the fore how he got a clean chit in the case," he told reporters.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : As Congress continues to accuse the ruling BJP of corruption since six idols installed in “Shri Mahakal Lok” had fallen and broken in Ujjain due to gusty winds, state president of saffron party V D Sharma here on Wednesday claimed that a case related to alleged violation of rules over the construction of Treasure Island shopping mall in the city during the tenure of Digvijaya Singh as chief minister will be reopened.

"The case related to the construction of Treasure Island mall, in which Singh had got the clean chit (from CBI), will be reopened soon. It will come to the fore how he got a clean chit in the case," he told reporters.

Sharma, however, did not divulge on whose orders the case will be reopened. It was alleged that in 2002, at the behest of the then CM Digvijaya Singh, the proposal for the construction of this mall was approved by the state government in violation of rules.

While hearing a petition over the matter, Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the CBI to probe into alleged irregularities in the construction of the mall.

In its final status report submitted to the district court in 2014, the CBI had given clean chit to ex-CM Singh, then chief secretary A V Singh and former housing and environment minister Chaudhary Rakesh Singh in this case.

On the Congress allegation of corruption in construction of 'Shri Mahakal Lok', Sharma said the idols fell "due to a natural calamity"

“The state government is ‘sensitive’ to the matter and would take appropriate steps,” he added.

Sharma targeted former Congress CMs Kamal Nath and Singh, claiming that Vallabh Bhavan had been made a centre of corruption when they helmed the stat

Rahul has genes of slavery: BJP leader

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi over his comments in the US, Sharma said that genes which are symbols of "slavery" are still in the Congress leader’s blood. "Rahul likes only America and Britain because the same genes which are symbols of slavery are still in his blood,” he said.

The BJP leader stated that Prime Minister Modi's leadership is being appreciated across the world.

Speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara in the state of California, Gandhi said that there are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "one such specimen".

