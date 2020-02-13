Indore: Three out of four abductors turn out to be illegal Bangladesh residents

She further said that Rony was a relative of Khandare’s wife and was running flesh trade racket in Mumbai in association with a woman. However, Khandare’s wife had invited him to Indore to run a similar racket.

Investigation further revealed that 10 years back Khandare’s wife had reached Mumbai from Bangladesh without any passport or visa. She was involved in flesh trade in Mumbai before marrying Khandare. A Bangladesh passport in name of Begum Khatun was recovered from her.

After marriage, she went to Bangladesh and procured a passport. She returned to Mumbai in 2017 on a visa. Later, she along with her husband shifted to Indore and indulged in flesh trade. She managed to get Indian passport after visa expired.

Updated address in Aadhaar using rent agreement

To get Indian passport, Khandare updated wife’s address in her Aadhaar card using rent agreement. With the help of computer shop owner Shiv Kumar Yadav near Marimata Square, the accused met Ashok Agrawal of Nanda Nagar who provided them with fake marksheet of class VIII for Rs 8,000. Indian passport, fake marksheet and other documents were recovered from the accused. Police also arrested Shiv Kumar and Ashok Agrawal who supplied fake marksheet.

Printed more than 100 fake marksheets

Accused Ashok told the police that he had printed more than 100 marksheets of class V and VIII. Many fake marksheets were given to RTO agent Babulal Gaur who used them for driving license. Babulal too was arrested from his residence in Imli Bazaar.

Khandare allegedly told the police that in 2018, he stayed in Vishwash Nagar near Pithampur and printed counterfeit currency of Rs 100, 200 and 500 denominations. The fake currency was later circulated in Pithampur and Mhow. Two counterfeit currency notes were recovered from him.