Indore: Digital marketing company co-founder, CGO held for credit card fraud

Indore: The state cyber cell on Wednesday arrested co-founder and chief growth officer of a digital marketing company for duping a man using his credit card details online. The accused were involved in buying credit and debit card details from a Russian hacker to steal money from the cards without OTP.

Superintendent of Police (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said Anoop Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Shriji Valley Township, had lodged a complaint in December 2019 that a transaction of Rs 21,188 was made from his credit card without sharing one time password. Thus, the money was stolen. A case under relevant provisions of IPC and IT Act was registered by cyber cell, Bhopal. Inspector Rashid Ahmed of city cyber cell was asked to undertake investigation.

During the investigation and cyber surveillance, the officials came to know that the transaction was made by an employee of Roaring Wolf Media Pvt Ltd. Later, a team was formed by SP Singh and sent it to arrest the accused.