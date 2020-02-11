Indore: Samosa, kachori are no junk foods, will add in canteen menu soon, says DAVV VC

Indore: Though they are already being sold in violation of norms, samosa and kachori will now be back officially in the menu of DAVV canteens as vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain does not think that they are junk foods.
“I was taken aback when I heard that samosa and kachori, which are very famous in Indore, are considered as junk foods at DAVV. I don’t think that they should be in the list of junk food,” Jain said during informal talks with journalists on Tuesday.
The VC stated that she is of a view that samosa and kachori should be allowed to be sold in university canteens as they are economical for students. Jain stated that a committee will go through the list of food items allowed for sale in the university canteens and revise it.
Lately, when students from Barwani had staged day-long protest on university campus over poor results, the VC had offered samosa to hungry protesters. At that time, some people had told VC that samosas are in DAVV’s junk food list.
In August last year, the university had released a list of food items banning them in Gajanand canteen and Indian Coffee House on UTD campus. The list was released on directives of University Grants Commission. On August 22, UGC directed universities and colleges in the country to ban sale of junk food on their campuses to safeguard students’ health.
“Banning junk food in colleges would set new standards for healthy food and improve students’ health. This way, their obesity level will reduce. It will prevent life style diseases, which have a direct link with excessive weight,” a letter issued by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain to universities had stated.
The letter was issued following directives of human resource development ministry.
Food items banned by DAVV
Cold drink, samosa, kachori, aloo bada, bread pakoda, bread butter, sandwich, baked samosa, veg manchurian, Maggi noodles, cheese Maggi, butter Maggi, hot dog, pav bhaji, soda, lemon soda, ice cream, potato chips, bread with jam, bread slice and toast with jam.
Permitted for sale
Paratha, poha, sevaiyya, chhola rice, chhola bhatura (with raita/green salad), rajma rice, idli, dosa, sabudana, veg sandwich (atta bread), paneer tikka, khichdi, coconut water, lemon water, milk shakes, roasted corns, boiled corns, bhel, sattu etc.
