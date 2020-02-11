Indore: Samosa, kachori are no junk foods, will add in canteen menu soon, says DAVV VC

Indore: Though they are already being sold in violation of norms, samosa and kachori will now be back officially in the menu of DAVV canteens as vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain does not think that they are junk foods.

“I was taken aback when I heard that samosa and kachori, which are very famous in Indore, are considered as junk foods at DAVV. I don’t think that they should be in the list of junk food,” Jain said during informal talks with journalists on Tuesday.

The VC stated that she is of a view that samosa and kachori should be allowed to be sold in university canteens as they are economical for students. Jain stated that a committee will go through the list of food items allowed for sale in the university canteens and revise it.