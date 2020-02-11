Ujjain: Dirty water of Indore & Dewas painful for Kshipra, says former Rotary Club governor Ravi Prakash Langar

Ujjain: “The people of Dewas, Indore along with Ujjain are sensitive to revive Kshipra. But the dirty water of Indore factories is painful for Kshipra as three filter big plants are lying but the plants of Saver and Indore are not fully functional due to non-maintenance. Indore becomes number 1, but all its mess is coming to Ujjain through Kshipra. Water from Dewas industries is also being mixed in Kshipra. To overcome this problem, the officers of Indore and Dewas should co-ordinate with Ujjain to tackled with the issue together. Demarcation of Kshipra river is required as well.”

This was said by former Rotary Club governor Ravi Prakash Langar who along with other Kshipra Jal Sevak participated in the water conference held at Bhopal. CM Kamal Nath, PHED minister Sukhdev Panse, panchayat and rural development minister Kamleshwar Patel were also present at the conference organised by the State government.

Led by water men Rajendra Singh, Rotary Club president Sajendra Kharat, secretary Mukesh Johri, Dhirendra Raina, Nalini Langar, Nandkishore Upadhyay, Govind Khandelwal, Rajeev Pahwa and Vijay Taylor also took part in it. They submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister for the continuous flow of Mokshadayini Kshipra river. Rajesh Barana Dewas and Manish Singh from Indore were also present.

Ravi Prakash Langar said that work was done in Narwar in 2015 through PHED, which increased the water lavel in 53 hectares of land and is still intact. If the officer wants to work in coordination then everything is possible. Today, there is a need to coordinate between the officials of Ujjain, Indore and Dewas of Pollution Board, PHED, water resources department and other departments, emphasised he.